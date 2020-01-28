Mumbai: Boy dials police 480 times for lewd talk

Mumbai: People are asked to dial 100 for help when in trouble but doing so not once, but 480 times in the last five months, landed a teenager in trouble. Azad Maidan Police have booked a 17-year-old boy for repeatedly dialling 100, the number of the Mumbai police control room and talking indecently to woman police constables (WPC) stationed there.

According to Azad Maidan Police, a 27-year-old WPC was working at the police control room on Sunday and the caller spoke to her indecently. She told him to not to call the number as it was an emergency facility, hung up and marked the number as a crank call. Minutes later, her colleague received a call from the same number and the caller spoke to her also in an indecent way, after which they informed their seniors.

When the call logs where checked, police were shocked to note they had received close to 480 calls from the same number between August 2019 and January 2020. When the tapes where checked, it was found that the caller, a boy was speaking to the WPC in a vulgar manner. At times he was recorded saying, “You look beautiful,” “I like you,” and so on. According to police, in the last five months, he made 480 crank calls, some of which were inquiry calls, while others were blank.

The WPC and her colleague then approached the Azad Maidan police station and registered a first information report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (509). On Tuesday, police brought the 17-year-old boy to the police station and after the completion of legal formalities, he was allowed to leave with his mother. According to police, the boy is a resident of Diva and works as a porter.