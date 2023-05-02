Mumbai-bound Go First flight diverted to Surat, stranded passengers infuriated after silent treatment from airline | representative pic

Mumbai: Go First flight G8-336 from Delhi to Mumbai was diverted to Surat on Tuesday. Panic and confusion gripped over 200 passengers as the airline did not give any clarification as to why the flight was diverted or why it has been stranded on ground at Surat for more than four hours.

Passengers tweeted and narrated the horrific ordeal tagging the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CSMIA (Mumbai airport) official handle.

Angry flyers tweeted and asked the airline owners to be made accountable for what went down with the Mumbai-bound flight.

Go First cancels flights on May 3 & May 4

The airline earlier today issued a statement intimating flyers that it has halted operation on May 3 and May 4 due to non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer.

The DGCA has issued the airline a show-cause notice for such action on part of the airline which is not as per the guidelines of the aviation regulator.

