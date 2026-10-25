Mumbai Book Launch Sparks Debate On Judicial Independence And Erosion Of Democratic Institutions

Lawyers and journalists discuss judicial accountability, constitutional freedoms and executive influence at the Mumbai launch of two books by Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Ayaskant Das | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: Lawyers and journalists debated judicial independence and the erosion of democratic institutions at the Mumbai launch of the paperback edition of A Controversial Judge: And Some of His Most Controversial Judgements, alongside Does the PM Care? Not Really, authored by senior journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Ayaskant Das.

Speakers discussed the tenure of former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, who later headed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and his role in politically sensitive cases.

Concerns Over Constitutional Protections

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy criticised the state of constitutional protections, saying, “Constitutional freedoms have been hollowed out. They mean very little, and when you want their protection, very few will be able to help.” He alleged that courts increasingly acted as “enablers or facilitators” of government power rather than protecting citizens’ rights.

Journalist Lekha Rattnani said, “The smell of the place has changed,” alleging that authorities had stamped out dissent. Journalist Gurbir Singh said the erosion extended beyond the judiciary to other democratic institutions.

Executive Influence And Judicial Accountability

Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde cautioned against attributing systemic problems to one judge, noting that significant rulings were delivered by multi-judge benches. He said executive attempts to influence the judiciary were not new and dated back to the Emergency.

“Though there is erosion of morality in judiciary, that is true in all aspects of life,” Maneshinde said.

Also Watch:

The discussion highlighted differing views on judicial accountability, institutional independence and the factors driving concerns over democratic decline.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/