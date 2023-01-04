Mumbai: Bombay High Court cleared, Hoopsters can now shoot in Mini Olympics

Bombay High Court | File

The Maharashtra Basketball Association (MBA) withdrew its circular after the Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled it up for not being supportive of the basketball players in Maharashtra and restraining them from taking part in Mini Olympic Games of 2023.

A bench of Justices Gautam Patel and SG Dige said, “You cannot issue fatwas like this. You are putting an end to a person’s sporting career.” The judges even noted that the association was ignoring the passion of the players and the conditions they overcame to play the sport.

Following the court’s remarks, MBA withdrew its circular thereby paving the way for over 192 players (male and female) to participate in the Mini Olympic Games, which is being held between January 2 to 12 this year.

Five basketball players associated with district level basketball associations had filed a plea in the HC challenging MBA’s circular barring players from taking part in Mini Olympic Games.

According to the circular, in the event any of the players, coach, manager or support staff from MBA participates in the games, they will not be permitted to participate in any future tournaments organised by the MBA or even the Basketball Federation of India. The players contended that they wanted to play basketball and could join the games through their individual district associations.

The counsel for MBA said that the Maharashtra Olympic Association was not giving official recognition to the MBA. Unsatisfied with the MBA’s contention, the bench said, “Do not make this into an affiliation politics. Just let them play basketball. We will stay this order.”

Justice Patel said that such moves by sports bodies will kill the sport and the passion players have for it. He said, “Do you understand what is the condition of basketball in the States? Who are these players? Drivers, bus conductors. They start playing at 11 in the night. They find a court, and then they play. This is their only passion, and you are out to kill it. You will not prejudice these players.”

“Your method of conduct in the circular leaves nothing to be desired. Because this is a power play by your association to gain control,” said justice Patel deprecating the association.

Sternly asking the association to withdraw the circular, Justice Patel said, “If you show how you will support, then fine. But if you oppose these players, we will have to shut you down. You will immediately ensure that each member will automatically get membership and they will be permitted to play.”

The MBA counsel then informed the bench that the circular had been withdrawn.