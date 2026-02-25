Mumbai: Bombay HC To Conduct Surprise Visit to Kanjurmarg Landfill, Seeks Time-Bound Pollution Control Measures

File Picture

Mumbai: In a significant development concerning the long-standing pollution crisis at the Kanjurmarg landfill, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it will independently verify whether the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are taking concrete and adequate steps to curb foul odour and long-term environmental damage emanating from the dumping ground.

According to a report by Loksatta, a division bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Aarti Sathe made it clear that the court would conduct a surprise visit to the landfill site to assess the ground reality and verify the claims made by authorities so far.

Observing that “willpower and greater commitment” are required at both the state and municipal levels, the bench underscored the urgent need for a robust technical monitoring mechanism. It directed the immediate implementation of short-term measures to prevent foul smell and pollution affecting nearby residential areas.

The court stressed that solid waste processing facilities in the central region of the city require constant expert supervision and technical intervention. The BMC has been instructed to establish a dedicated technical cell comprising environmental and waste management experts to monitor compliance with environmental safeguards throughout the year.

Highlighting the plight of residents living in the vicinity of the landfill, the bench stated that their fundamental rights must not be compromised due to administrative lapses.

The contractor managing the Kanjurmarg landfill has been directed to implement short-term recommendations suggested by an expert committee and submit a compliance report to the monitoring authority.

Previously, senior advocate Anil Sakhre, appearing for the BMC, informed the court that measures such as waste-to-energy processing at collection centres are being undertaken to reduce decomposition and odour before waste reaches the landfill.

He added that the civic body is in the process of procuring specialised tarp covers from the United States to curb emissions. Additional Public Prosecutor Jyoti Chavan said enzymes are being used and will now be sprayed at collection centres to reduce early-stage decomposition.

While acknowledging that systemic changes cannot occur overnight, the court emphasised the adoption of scientific, time-bound solutions along with improved public communication to address citizens’ grievances.

It also urged the BMC to modernise the Kanjurmarg facility and explore advanced landfill management systems, noting that many global cities situate landfills away from dense habitation and maintain green buffer zones.

The matter will be heard further after compliance updates are submitted.

