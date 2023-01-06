Mumbai: Bombay HC issues notice to tabloid for publishing booked minor's pic, name

Bombay HC issues notice to tabloid for publishing booked minor's pic, name | File

The Bombay High Court (HC) recently issued a show-cause notice to the publisher, editor and reporter of a city tabloid asking why suo moto action should not be initiated against them for publishing and disclosing the identity of a 9-year-old boy who was booked in a criminal case and the FIR against him was later set aside.

Court rebukes tabloid

Advocate for the boy's parent Viresh Purwant brought the news report to the court’s notice. “We deem it appropriate to issue notice to the scribe of the said article, the publisher and editor, as to why suo-motu action should not be initiated against them,” a division bench said, noting that the incident is in contravention of section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Court had quashed FIR against the boy, asked govt to pay compensation

On Oct 20, a bench quashed the FIR against the boy who allegedly had injured a woman at a suburban housing society while cycling. The HC had expressed displeasure over the Mumbai Police action stating that it had “traumatised” the boy and reflected “complete non-application of mind” by the officer concerned. The boy's parents had filed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR.

The court had also directed the Maharashtra government to pay ₹ 25,000 to the boy within eight weeks and that the cost be recovered from the police officer responsible for registering the FIR. The court said it was “shocked and surprised” that an FIR was registered against a minor boy and observed that the incident was an unintentional accident.

On Dec 20, the Mumbai Police submitted that the costs will be paid within a week. The court was also informed that a departmental inquiry against the police officer concerned was initiated, after which the costs will be recovered from the officer and the inquiry will be completed in three weeks. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on Feb 1.