Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's secretary Sanjeev Palande in 100 crore extortion case

Mumbai: HC relief for advocate booked for aiding woman who impersonated a lady while filing consent terms | FPJ

Mumbai: Bombay HC granted bail to Sanjeev Palande in the 100 crore extortion case on Wednesday. Palande was the private secretary of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. CBI had registered a case in this matter. Palande was also granted bail under same conditions on which Deshmukh was granted bail.

100 crore extortion case | Bombay HC grants bail to Sanjeev Palande who was the private secretary of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. CBI had registered a case in this matter. Palande was also granted bail under same conditions on which Deshmukh was granted bail. — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Anil Deshmukh was granted bail earlier

In a major relief for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a corruption case.

SC notes that Deshmukh has also been given bail in PMLA case

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala noted that Deshmukh has also been granted bail in the related money laundering case.

At the outset, CJI told Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta the bail granted in the PMLA case was affirmed. The bench then proceeded to dismiss the petition summarily, clarifying that the observations made by the High Court will not influence the trial as they are only limited to the issue of bail.



Deshmukh was under custody since his arrest on November 2, 2021. In October 2022, the Bombay High Court had earlier granted bail to the former Home Minister in a money laundering case, which the top court refused to set aside. Deshmukh remained in jail due to the another CBI case.

The CBI, in December last year, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Deshmukh in the graft case.