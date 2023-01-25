e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's secretary Sanjeev Palande in 100 crore extortion case

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's secretary Sanjeev Palande in 100 crore extortion case

Palande was also granted bail under same conditions on which Deshmukh was granted bail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: HC relief for advocate booked for aiding woman who impersonated a lady while filing consent terms | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: Bombay HC granted bail to Sanjeev Palande in the 100 crore extortion case on Wednesday. Palande was the private secretary of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. CBI had registered a case in this matter. Palande was also granted bail under same conditions on which Deshmukh was granted bail.

Anil Deshmukh was granted bail earlier

In a major relief for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a corruption case.

SC notes that Deshmukh has also been given bail in PMLA case

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala noted that Deshmukh has also been granted bail in the related money laundering case.

At the outset, CJI told Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta the bail granted in the PMLA case was affirmed. The bench then proceeded to dismiss the petition summarily, clarifying that the observations made by the High Court will not influence the trial as they are only limited to the issue of bail.

Deshmukh was under custody since his arrest on November 2, 2021. In October 2022, the Bombay High Court had earlier granted bail to the former Home Minister in a money laundering case, which the top court refused to set aside. Deshmukh remained in jail due to the another CBI case.

The CBI, in December last year, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Deshmukh in the graft case.

Read Also
Big relief for Anil Deshmukh as SC dismisses CBI's plea against bail granted to him by Bombay HC
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Bandra, no injuries reported; visuals surface

Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Bandra, no injuries reported; visuals surface

After Hindenburg's report alleges 'accounting fraud', Adani calls it 'malicious attempt'

After Hindenburg's report alleges 'accounting fraud', Adani calls it 'malicious attempt'

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's secretary Sanjeev Palande in 100 crore extortion...

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's secretary Sanjeev Palande in 100 crore extortion...

Western Railway initiates construction of Metal Beam fencing across 622 km stretch of...

Western Railway initiates construction of Metal Beam fencing across 622 km stretch of...

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day; read details inside

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day; read details inside