Mumbai: Bombay HC directs BMC to consider Narayan Rane's regularisation application on ‘illegal’ alterations at Juhu residence

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to decide on regularisation application filed by Union Minister Narayan Rane, after the civic body issued notices for allegedly carrying out illegal changes in his bungalow in Juhu.

Rane had earlier moved the Bombay High Court on Monday challenging the notices issued against him by the BMC.

The minister sought urgent hearing of the petition as the civic body through a notice issued on March 16 has asked him to remove the structure within 15 days.



The petition filed by Kaalkaa Real Estate and Kanta Ramchandra Rane who is the director of the real estate firm through advocate Aagam Doshi has mentioned that on February 25 officers from the K-West ward had visited his eight storey Aadish bungalow at Juhu on the pretext of conducting an inspection of the premise after which a notice was issued asking the occupiers of the bungalow to attend a hearing in the concerned ward office.



The petition states the notices were issued in the name of a company ‘Artline Properties Private Limited’ which was amalgamated and merged with another company in which Rane’s family has a share. After the notice was sent Mr. Rane’s wife and son had replied to the notice being erstwhile directors of the company.

The plea points out the Rane family had made a payment of ₹8,790 to retain the allegedly illegal portions of the bungalow.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:28 PM IST