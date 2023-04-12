Mumbai: Bombay Dyeing Mill bodyguards thrash Sena legislator’s driver; case registered | Representative image

Mumbai: Four guards working for the owner of Bombay Dyeing Mill allegedly thrashed legislator Ravindra Phatak’s driver after a fight broke out between them last week.

According to NM Joshi Marg police, Prashant Patil had brought Phatak’s son Priyansh, 22, to Opa Pub at Bombay Dyeing Mill on Friday night. He dropped Priyansh near the pub and parked the Mercedes Benz.

Priyansh later called Patil and asked him to pick him up. Patil was standing next to the car outside Opa Pub when two vehicles pulled up behind him.

Four guards thrashed Priyansh's driver

Three bodyguards exited the cars and asked Patil to move his vehicle. Soon an argument started and the bodyguards started thrashing Patil. Another guard joined the melee as well.

Patil later told police nearby what had happened. The cops took him back to the pub to identify the attackers.

The driver then dropped Priyansh home and then came to NM Joshi Marg Police Station to register an FIR. An official said that on the complaint of Patil, the police had registered a case against four people.