Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: 'Law Is Equal For Everyone,' Says CM Eknath Shinde

After the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, now, the Worli BMW accident has brought the government into trouble again. A fisherwoman was killed and her husband injured when a BMW car allegedly driven by a Shiv Sena leader's son, who was reportedly drunk, rammed into their two-wheeler in Worli early on Sunday.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the law is equal for everyone.

Asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM said, “There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law. The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action,” he added. “No one will be spared in this hit-and-run incident. Everything will be done as per the law. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the Worli police station to know the status of the complaint. He expressed hope that there would be no political refuge for the accused and that justice would be done.

“Visited the Worli police station and met with senior police officers investigating the hit-and-run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of the accused, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime,” Thackeray said.

“MLC Sunil Shinde and I also met Pradip Nakwa, the husband of the victim, and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice,” Aaditya added.

Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the police not to fall prey to any political pressure and to deal with the case lawfully.

The case comes less than two months after the May 19 Porsche accident case in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle.

The case hit national headlines after the boy was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and the Pune police uncovered an effort allegedly involving the accused's parents and doctors of Sassoon Hospital to switch blood samples to nullify alcohol tests and also force the family driver take blame for the crash.