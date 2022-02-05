Mumbai: BMC’s water supply department digs tunnel in record time

BMC's water supply department on Friday said that they have done excavation work of two tunnels in record time. The first tunnel is 9.68 km long from Amar Mahal junction in Ghatkopar to Parel which will augment the water supply in residential areas like Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Lalbaug, Parel, Byculla, Mazgaon and some parts of Bombay central area.

The second 5.52 km tunnel starts from Amar Mahal junction, Ghatkopar up to Trombay and it help improve the water supply in Govandi, Mankhurd and Chembur areas. In December, the BMC engineers had excavated 526 metres. And in January, another 605 meter excavation work was completed in the first tunnel. Within 115 days, the BMC has excavated 1.7 kms of the tunnel. Similarly, 653 metres of excavation was done in January in the second tunnel.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:38 AM IST