Mumbai: BMC's 'Shiv Yoga Centres' Struggle With Declining Attendance, 116 Centres Remain Active With 4,278 Participants After 2 Years

Mumbai: The BMC started 133 'Shiv Yoga Centres' to promote healthier lifestyles, but after two years the response has dropped—with only 116 centres with 4,278 attendees. On the occasion of 'International Yoga Day,' the civic body has organised 100 workshops in its yoga centres at 24 administrative wards on June 21.

The BMC in its 2022-23 budget announced Shiv Yoga Centres across the 24 administrative wards in Mumbai, which started functioning in June 2022. These centers received good response from the citizens in the beginning. Last year, 133 centres in 24 wards were operational, imparting training to 167 batches of citizens. These sessions were attended by 6,133 citizens. However, south Mumbai and other posh areas recorded the lowest response.

"Citizens from higher societies are already attending yoga classes at institutions or gyms. Some citizens leave the session midway since they have to go to the office in the morning or drop their children off at school. The poor response in some of the areas has resulted in the shut-down of yoga centers in a few places," said a civic official.

However, in the statement released by the BMC's Executive Health Officer, Dr. Daksha Shah said, "The response to the Shiv Yoga Centres in all the civic wards indicates the importance of health among the citizens. Around 31,623 beneficiaries have completed their training in the civic-run yoga centers between June 2022 to May 2024."

The civic body provides all the facilities for yoga with an instructor and place free of cost. A batch of 25–30 people are needed to conduct a session for which the instructor is paid Rs 4000.