Mumbai: BMC's old age home idea finally matures

BMC proposes to construct nine-storey 'old age home' at Goregaon

Mumbai: The BMC's maiden project to build an old age home for senior citizens will soon be a reality. The civic body has proposed to construct a ground plus nine-storey building on a plot near Raheja Ridgewood, Jaycoach at Goregaon East. The estimated cost of the project is Rs14.22 crore.

In Mumbai’s draft development plan 2014-2034, the BMC made a provision for building an old-age home, a crèche and a women’s hostel in the city. This is the civic body's first-of-its-kind initiative for elderly. Initially, the idea was to have one old age home each in the city's 24 administrative wards. So far, the BMC could manage to initiate a proposal for one.

As per the plan, the upcoming old age home building will be constructed on an area of 602sqm.

It will have capacity to accommodate 70 people. The facility will have all essential and ancillary activities, including fortnightly medical check ups, for senior citizens.

“The decision to build 24 old age homes in the city was taken in 2016. But, it took time to materialise the idea. Meanwhile, the BMC had given 250 cottages to a private trust at Lower Parel to accommodate elderly people free of cost. Soon the work for civic-run old age home will start. The BMC will appoint an NGO to run it under the corporate social responsibility fund,” said the civic official.

BMC Assistant Commissioner (Planning) Prashant Sapkale was not available for comment.

Graphics :

Old age home blueprint

Ground floor Medical store, dispensary, ambulance parking.

1st floor OPD, physiotherapy rooms

2nd floor Dining room, kitchen, laundry

3rd-8th floor Sleeping space

9th floor Recreation room

Voices...

"Old age homes should have been constructed a long time back. Also, the healthcare facility for elderly should be strengthened. The BMC should prioritise to complete such works in time."

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, WatchDog Foundation Trustee

"Nowadays, we can see several senior citizens who are alone. Some of them lost their children or partners to Covid. Few years back, I came to know about the BMC's project to build an old age home. It's surprising to know that it took so many years. At least, the civic body should speed up the work now."

Vinod Gholap, Fight for Right Foundation Chairperson