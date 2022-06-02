Mumbai: BMCs mini-pumping stations to tackle flooding at local level | AFP

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to develop the idea of mini pumping stations to control the localised flooding. The work on four such pumping stations is in progress at Chunabhatti, Mahalaxmi, Yellow Gate and Wadala. These stations will be in operation before June 15. Presently, there are two such stations at Gandhi Market and Hindmata, which have been operational since the last monsoons.

After the 2005 deluge, eight pumping stations were proposed to come up in the city under the Brimstowad project. The BMC has completed work of six pumping stations at Haji Ali, Love Grove and Cleveland in Worli, Irla in Vile Parle (West), Britannia at Reay Road and Gazdhar Bandh, Santacruz. The work on the other two pumping stations at Mogra and Mahul is yet to begin. These stations pump out excess water from big nullahs into the sea in case of heavy rains during high tide.

Since several clearances are required to set up the big pumping stations in coastal regions, the BMC decided to construct mini pumping stations for flooding in local areas. The work of these stations is part of the revised Brimstowad project that was updated in 2014. The plan is based on the drainage system of the area through which rainwater flows, the capacity of water pumping, incidents of heavy rain and water level during high and low tide.

To drain out water from Byculla (East), the BMC has installed eight high capacity pumps of 3,000 litres per hour near the railway tracks at Mahalaxmi. To solve the issue of flooding at Chunabhatti that causes massive traffic snarls on the Eastern Express Highway, the BMC is constructing a culvert and a chamber at a low-lying spot. The plan is to drain out the rainwater to Rahul Nagar nullah to make this area flood-free. Also, one pump with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres of water per hour, three pumps with the capacity of 3,000 litres per hour and two pumps capable of displacing 500 cubic metres of water per hour will be deployed. Additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu said, “The work of four mini pumping stations is in progress and they will be operational before June 15.”

The BMC has identified 386 flooding spots across the city and various works have been completed to tackle 282 of these. Remedial works to tackle 30 flooding spots are expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoons, while the work required for eight spots is in the planning stage. The work on 33 spots will be tackled by the next monsoons, while the remaining 33 spots lie on government or private properties. Around 487 pumps are installed at water logging areas in the 24 administrative wards of the city.