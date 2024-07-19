Mumbai: BMC's Delayed Redevelopment Of Vikhroli’s Jyotiba Phule Hospital Finally Takes Off |

Mumbai: After years of delays and struggles, the long-awaited redevelopment of the Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli's Kannamwar Nagar is finally set to take off. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given a work order to the contractor appointed for the project on July 8, and construction is expected to begin in the next few days.

The hospital, which was shut down in 2018 due to its dilapidated condition, will be redeveloped into a 13-storey, 500-bed super-speciality hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 593 crore. The new facility will not only provide regular medical services but also offer specialized services such as cardiology, gastroenterology, and more.

According to BMC Officials, the hospital's building will have an area of 37,789 square metres, with staff quarters in a separate 21-floor structure spanning 5,782 square metres. The hospital will have a total of 500 beds, and construction is expected to be completed within three years once the work begins.

The redevelopment of the hospital was stalled due to MHADA's refusal to give a no-objection certificate (NOC) until the civic body paid Rs 13 crore 24 lakh 34 thousand rupees for various charges related to the plot. Social activist Milind Parab, who fought for the hospital's redevelopment, even went on a hunger strike against MHADA to push for the project.

"We are relieved that the project is finally moving forward. This hospital was a vital facility for the people of Vikhroli and its surrounding areas, and its redevelopment will be a big relief for them", said Parab.

The new hospital will cater to nearly eight to nine lakh people in Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, and Bhandup, who currently depend on the Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital. A bhumi pujan ceremony is planned soon at the site of the new hospital, which will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The BMC had initially planned to redevelop the hospital into a super-speciality facility with an increased bed capacity from 100 to 500. However, the project was delayed due to various reasons.

An official from BMC's Health Department said, "We are committed to providing quality healthcare services to the citizens of Mumbai. The redevelopment of this hospital is a significant step towards achieving that goal."