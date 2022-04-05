Mumbai: BMC undertakes Rs 162 cr desilting project

To unclog the city’s nullahs ahead of the monsoon, the BMC will remove 2,51,610 metric ton garbage at an expenditure of Rs 162 crore, including Rs 71 crore for big nullahs and Rs 91 crore for smaller ones. Started from April 1, the project’s deadline is May 31, stated BMC additional commissioner P Velrasu.

Of 2,51,610 metric ton garbage, 30,142 metric ton refuse will be removed from the city, 73,443 metric ton from eastern suburbs and 1,48,000 metric ton garbage will be removed from western suburbs’ nullahs.

To ensure quality works, the BMC has implemented strict measures like uploading of geo-tagged videos of the work carried out by the contractor on the BMC’s software. Non-compliance of the rules will attract a fine of Rs 1,000, the civic body mandated.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:29 AM IST