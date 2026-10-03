Mumbai: BMC To Track Slum Sanitation Work With GPS, Photos; ₹136 Crore Scheme To Cover 10,309 Units

BMC’s revamped sanitation scheme will use GPS tracking and photographic records to monitor cleanliness work across underserved settlements | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 3, 2026: From garbage collection to drain cleaning, BMC’s sanitation machinery in slum pockets will now be tracked through technology. Its revamped Brihanmumbai Sanitation Services Scheme proposes GPS-based real-time monitoring and before-and-after photographs, while expanding sanitation services to SRA, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), project-affected tenements and other buildings.

The civic body has proposed an annual expenditure of around Rs 136 crore for the new scheme, which will cover 10,309 units in slum areas that are not adequately served by its regular sanitation services. The expenditure will be met from the Solid Waste Management department’s budget. The BMC's Standing Committee recently approved the proposal.

Corporators Raise Service Concerns

While discussing the proposal, BJP corporator Tejinder Tiwana sought door-to-door garbage collection in SRA, MHADA LIG/MIG and project-affected colonies, noting that residents are taxpayers and voters despite lacking the service.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Anjali Naik questioned the rollout across 227 wards without involving local corporators, while Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse warned that splitting garbage and drain-cleaning work between agencies could lead to disputes.

Revised Sanitation Scheme

Under the 'Swachhata Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan', launched in 2013, a single organisation handled multiple sanitation tasks from lane and drain cleaning to door-to-door garbage collection, public-toilet and bin cleaning, road sweeping and cleanliness awareness. Under the revised scheme, each unit will cover 150 families or 750 residents, with an organisation assigned five to 15 units within a settlement.

Under the revised scheme, organisations will get Rs 90,000 per unit per month for sanitation work, plus Rs 9,000 for equipment, materials, record-keeping and mobile use, taking the total grant to Rs 99,000 per unit.

The scheme also tightens accountability, with agencies required to upload before-and-after photographs, while GPS-based real-time tracking will allow the BMC to monitor sanitation work on the ground.

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Performance-Based Incentive

The BMC has proposed a Rs 21,000 monthly incentive for better-performing organisations. Agencies will be assessed each month, with one organisation selected through a draw based on its performance score to receive the award.

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