Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 23 lakh on Independence week lights

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 23 lakh for illumination works to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence from August 11 to August 17, in line with the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' initiative.

The Central Government has directed all state governments, municipal corporations and other semi-government organisations to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the BMC headquarters (CSMT), its engineering hub building at Worli and other buildings will be illuminated. A 3D LED light pattern of the logos of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the state government and the BMC will be on display. The civic headquarters will also be decorated with flowers.

The BMC has called in tenders for the said work and interested bidders should submit their bids before July 27. The estimated cost of the work will be Rs 23 lakh. Every year, the BMC building is illuminated with specific light patterns on August 9 (August Kranti Day), August 15 and January 26, apart from International Women's Day, World Handicapped Day and World Cancer Day.

Apart from this, the BMC headquarters is lit up with regular lighting every day. The BMC building is a heritage structure that tourists come to see and take selfies from the selfie point near the building. A few years back, the civic administration spent around Rs 8 crore to install a permanent t lighting set-up for the building.