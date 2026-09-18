Mumbai: BMC To Spend ₹15.30 Crore On 15 State-Of-The-Art Public Toilet Blocks In Western Suburbs

The civic body has invited tenders for upgraded sanitation facilities at key commuter and tourist locations across western Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 18: The BMC is set to invest Rs 15.30 crore in constructing 15 state-of-the-art public toilet blocks across Mumbai’s western suburbs, marking a major upgrade in sanitation facilities for thousands of commuters, tourists, and residents. Tenders have been invited for this ambitious project, which aims for completion within 18 months, including the monsoon season.

These aspirational toilets will feature separate facilities for men and women, provisions for persons with disabilities and transgender users, water-saving fixtures, sanitary napkin vending machines, solar panels, and overhead water storage.

Enhanced hygiene, safety, and user comfort will be prioritised through CCTV surveillance at entrances, dedicated maintenance spaces, and innovative design elements.

Key Locations Identified

"Key locations include Anandwan Police Chowky in Vakola and near the National Park flyover in Borivali on the Western Express Highway, to improve sanitation for road users and commuters.

Facilities at Juhu, Versova, and Aksa beaches, as well as near Andheri railway station, will serve tourists, beachgoers, and daily travellers," said a senior civic official of BMC's Solid Waste Management department.

These aspirational toilets are part of a broader initiative to elevate public sanitation standards in Mumbai under the Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban 2.0. Mumbai has 787 pay-and-use toilets, with seven in the island city upgraded to aspirational standards, previously known as VIP toilets.

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New Pay-And-Use Policy

In May, the BMC mandated a three-month upgrade deadline for existing toilet operators and proposed a new Pay-and-Use Toilet Policy to standardise facilities, improve maintenance, and ensure transparency in operator selection.

The planned locations include hotspots like Vakola, Juhu Beach, Versova Beach, Andheri stations, Goregaon, Malad, and Borivali, aiming to deliver safer, cleaner, and more accessible facilities for all users.

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