Mumbai: BMC to soon frame policy to encourage micro-greening methods of planting trees in the city

Mumbai : In an effort to increase green cover inside residential properties and housing societies the BMC will soon frame a policy to encourage micro-greening methods of planting trees.

"The BMC intends to design a guiding policy for the efforts being made through the municipal corporation to get participation from the housing organisations and citizens at the individual level. To discuss the guideline a seminar has been arranged at Penguin exhibit in Byculla zoo on March 8 between 3 to 5.30 pm. The guideline and the action plan will be prepared before monsoon, said Jitendra Pardeshi, garden superintendent.

To increase the city’s green cover, the BMC has recently made Miyawaki plantations mandatory for construction areas of over 10,000 sq metre. The BMC has set a target to plant four lakh trees under urban forests at 64 locations across the city. Around 57,000 trees were planted under this concept in Bhakti Park at Wadala in 2020. Similarly, 139 species of trees on 3.2 acres of land will be planted under a project at Marol along the Mithi river.