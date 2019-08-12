Mumbai: BMC to solar panels on the rooftop of its Worli building to generate electricity

In an effort to move towards renewable energy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install solar panels on the rooftop of its four-storeyed engineers’ hub building in Worli.

According to the Hindustan Times, this is the first office of the civic body which will run on solar power. The panels will cater to the electricity demands of at least a portion of the building, bringing down the monthly bill by 30%. At present, the BMC pays Rs 2 crore every month to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as power charges for its Worli building.

“We may not be able to use the solar power to the optimum during July and August, owing to the rains. However, we expect to recover the cost of the project within five years after getting a rebate from BEST on the bills,” a senior civic official in-charge of the project told the leading daily. The solar panels will be installed in 4,500 square metres of area. These panels will generate 360 kilowatt-peak (kWp) and will power the elevators and lights of the structure. The solar panels on the engineers’ hub building will have a separate metering system.

The BMC is mulling to adopt renewable energy to power all its buildings. Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi told the Hindustan Times, “All the BMC-owned buildings will be fitted with solar panels on their rooftops. The civic body must set an example, especially when we are making it compulsory for private builders to install solar panels in new construction projects to get concessions from us.”