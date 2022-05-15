Mumbai: BMC to set up 200 new bus shelters in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has planned to set up 200 bus shelters at different locations in the Mumbai suburban area at an estimated expenditure of Rs 9 crore.

According to the BMC officials, these bus shelters will have metal benches and will be surrounded by a transparent enclosure that will give commuters a clear view of the road without any obstruction. These shelters will use few spaces of footpaths and will be visually appealing.

This project is part newly-invented Tactical Urbanism (TU) initiative under which the civic body aims to improve the small public spaces in the city.

According to a senior BMC official, the civic body initiated the first phase in February, wherein they had set up 105 bus shelters at different locations and spent Rs eight crore on the project. He further said that they will set up 200 new shelters at various places in eastern and western suburbs in the next phase"

The BMC and BEST officials jointly conducted a survey and identified 200 bus stops of which, 30 shelters will be unique green bus shelters.

Andheri, Powai, Juhu, Goregaon, Chembur, and Ghatkopar are some of the areas, where these new bus shelters will come up, informed the BMC official.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:42 PM IST