Mumbai: BMC To Roll Out WhatsApp, Google Messages For Property Tax Bills And Payment Alerts

The BMC is set to introduce WhatsApp and Google Messages services to streamline property tax payments and improve taxpayer communication | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: In a major digital push to improve tax compliance and simplify payments, the BMC is set to roll out WhatsApp Business and Google Messages services for property taxpayers. The Assessment and Collection (A&C) Department has floated a tender for the project, estimated to cost Rs 2.03 crore over three years.

Digital Payment Services Planned

The civic body currently follows two six-month billing cycles—April to September and October to March—with taxpayers able to pay dues through the BMC website, ward offices, or by scanning the QR code printed on the bill. The new system is designed to provide instant bill alerts, payment reminders, and digital receipts directly on taxpayers' mobile phones.

"Property owners who have completed their KYC and linked their mobile numbers with their property tax accounts will receive WhatsApp notifications containing bill amounts, due dates, outstanding dues, payment reminders, and a PDF copy of the bill. They can also pay their tax by scanning the QR code and instantly receive a digital receipt on WhatsApp. Taxpayers who have not completed their KYC will receive property tax-related communication through Google Messages," said a senior civic official.

Property Tax Key Revenue Source

The initiative comes as property tax remains the BMC's largest single source of revenue, collected from more than 10 lakh properties across Mumbai. Its importance has grown significantly since octroi, the civic body's biggest revenue stream, was abolished following the rollout of GST in 2017.

Around 3.6 lakh residential properties with a carpet area of up to 500 sq ft are currently exempt from property tax under a state government policy implemented by the BMC in 2022.

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Collection Exceeds Target

The A&C Department surpassed its revised property tax collection target in 2025-26, collecting Rs 7,610.90 crore against a target of Rs 7,341 crore, achieving 103.68 per cent of the goal.

Property tax must be paid within 90 days of receiving the bill, failing which the BMC can initiate recovery measures, including issuing notices, disconnecting water supply, attaching properties, and auctioning assets.

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