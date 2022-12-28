Mumbai: BMC to repair century-old stormwater arch drainage

File

Mumbai: BMC has decided to repair the 100-year-old stormwater arch drainage lines of the city and invited tenders for the work. The civic body will spend Rs415.58 crore for the same. This is the second big tender invited by the SWD department for the stormwater project in one month. On December 6, BMC had invited tenders worth Rs471.11crore for repair, maintenance and desilting work of various nullahs and stormwater drains of Mumbai to prevent flood and water logging during monsoon.

According to the civic officers, stormwater drainage lines are very old and need repair. Geopolymer lining trenchless technology will apply inside the drainage lines so it can sustain more time. Leakages will also be filled up if there are any. It will stop the stormwater from coming on the road.

Stormwater drainage lines in the city are of the British era and need regular repairs. Replacing these drainage lines is difficult. Therefore, BMC does regular repairs of these lines. Once this geopolymer lining trenchless technology becomes successful in the city areas then it will also be used in the suburbs area.