Mumbai: BMC To Procure 1,000 Metric Tonnes Cold Mix For ₹2.25 Crore After Leasing Out Worli Asphalt Plant

The BMC has proposed procuring 1,000 metric tonnes of cold mix from a private contractor to ensure uninterrupted pothole repairs during Mumbai’s monsoon season | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The BMC has been forced to procure 1,000 metric tonnes of cold mix from a private contractor at a cost of around Rs 2.25 crore after leasing out its Worli asphalt plant, where the material was previously produced in-house.

With its only cold-mix production facility no longer operational, the civic body is now relying on private procurement to tackle potholes during the monsoon.

Private Supply For All Wards

The BMC has proposed a six-month contract with Mittal Petro Pharma Chem to supply cold-mix material to all 26 civic administrative wards for quick pothole repairs. The material will be supplied as required during the monsoon to ensure uninterrupted pothole-filling operations.

According to civic officials, the BMC had been producing cold mix at its Worli batch-mix plant and supplying it to all civic wards until March 2026. Production was stopped in April 2026 as the civic body initiated the process of leasing out the plant premises. With in-house production halted, the BMC floated a tender to appoint a private contractor for a six-month supply.

Given the urgency, the concerned Chief Engineer has authorised procurement of up to Rs 50 lakh pending the completion of the tender process.

Road Concretisation Reduces Spending

Meanwhile, as Mumbai enters the monsoon season, the BMC has attributed a sharp decline in pothole repair expenditure to its ongoing road concretisation drive, with spending falling from Rs 89 crore last year to Rs 42 crore this year.

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Under its ambitious ‘Pothole-Free Mumbai’ initiative, the civic body is undertaking large-scale road concretisation across the city. The BMC aims to complete Phase I by December 12, 2026, and Phase II by May 2027, as it seeks to reduce the recurring monsoon pothole problem.

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