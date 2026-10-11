Mumbai: BMC To Impose ₹25,000 Fine On Vehicles Transporting Construction Waste Without Active Tracking Devices

The BMC will penalise vehicles transporting construction debris without active tracking devices as Mumbai strengthens digital monitoring to curb illegal dumping and improve waste disposal compliance | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: Starting Monday, the BMC will impose a Rs. 25,000 fine per offence on vehicles transporting construction and demolition (C&D) waste or excavation material without an authorised, active Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS) device.

Projects operating without mandatory Mumbai Debris Control & Tracking System (MDCTS) registration or prescribed approvals will also face strict action under the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2025.

Digital tracking of construction waste

Launched on August 24, the MDCTS aims to digitally track C&D waste from its point of generation to authorised processing facilities or designated unloading sites.

Registration is mandatory for builders, developers, contractors, transporters and other stakeholders involved in construction, redevelopment, repairs, excavation and debris handling.

On Saturday, 15 stakeholders registered on the portal, including 11 developers, taking the total number of registrations to 234 between August 24 and October 10.

“About 128 developers have registered on the MDCTS portal, potentially bringing 250–300 construction sites under the system. From waste-management plan approvals and authorised transporter selection to disposal tracking, digital payments and receipts, the platform will enable end-to-end monitoring and strengthen accountability in C&D waste management,” said a senior official from the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department.

Fines for tracking violations

He added that every vehicle transporting C&D waste must be equipped with an approved VTMS device. GPS-based monitoring will help flag route deviations, unauthorised unloading and illegal dumping. Violations can attract fines of up to Rs. 25,000 per vehicle per offence, apart from action under environmental, town-planning and civic laws.

Mumbai’s growing debris challenge

With redevelopment, Metro construction, road concretisation and large-scale excavation accelerating across Mumbai, the city generates nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste daily—almost matching its daily municipal solid waste generation.

Agencies and industry urged to comply

The BMC has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Railways, Public Works Department (PWD) and Mumbai Port Authority to ensure that contractors executing projects under their jurisdiction comply with the system.

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Industry bodies, including CREDAI, NAREDCO and PEATA, have also been asked to ensure compliance among their members.

The civic body has urged all relevant stakeholders to register on the portal and ensure that construction debris is transported and disposed of only through the authorised digital tracking system.

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