Mumbai: BMC to host its 1st Half Marathon on February 26

Mumbai: The BMC will organise a pre-Marathon run (promo run) on Feb 26 in Mumbai. It’s part of the civic body’s preparation for its first ‘Fit Mumbai BMC Half Marathon’.

The pre-Marathon is divided into three parts – 3km, 5km and 10km – and nearly 5,000 people are expected to register for it. The concept behind the civic body’s own half marathon is to create awareness about health and fitness. Officials said the move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ movement of 2019.

As part of preparations, a meeting was held on Tuesday at A-ward office, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunil Bonde, Mumbai Police representative Poonam Jadhav and Disaster Management chief Rashmi Lokhande met BMC officers.

The BMC said its own officials and the Mumbai Police will participate in the run with citizens. The promo run will begin at 7am from Selfie Point of the BMC Headquarters.

Various slogans pertaining to health and public services will be displayed during the run. A device will be given to every runner to monitor timing. The BMC will also demarcate a warm-up area before the run and will keep aside a recovery area for relaxing after reaching the finish line.