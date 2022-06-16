Mumbai: BMC to give facelift to one more prominent playground in Worli Koliwada

BMC | FPJ

The BMC will give a facelift to one more prominent playground in Worli Koliwada area, which falls in the assembly constituency of state tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The civic officials said that they have decided to revamp Ghoda-dapkal playground located near the Golfadevi mandir in Worli Koliwada area with better public amenities spending Rs1.5 crore.

Once developed, the ground will have a jogging track, open gym and landscape along with a dedicated area for senior citizens and a playing area for the children.

According to the BMC officials, presently the playground is not maintained properly, but after undergoing a facelift, it will have facilities for multisport activities like kabbadi, kho-kho and mallakhamb.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.50 crore and will be funded through District Planning Development Committee (DPDC), they said. The other basic amenities like drinking water and toilet facilities will be made available for the citizens. The ground will have fencing of greenery and different trees, with seating arrangements in the form of steps that will attract the citizens. It will also have mosaic murals, signage and directional boards.

“We have invited tender for the up-gradation and beautification of Ghoda-dapkal Maidan,” said a civic official, adding that it will take few months for finalising the tender before the actual work starts.

The BMC has 1,052 open plots in the city measuring 1,200 acres. However, a number of open spaces get encroached for want of proper maintenance. To curb this menace, the civic body has decided to develop them.

During the last two years, the BMC has developed and beautified several open spaces, including traffic islands, roads, and the space under the flyovers.