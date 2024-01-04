Mumbai: BMC To Construct Two 27-Storey Buildings, Parks, & Facilities For Staff At Deonar Gaon | File

BMC is going to construct two 20-floor buildings for its staff. Parks, playgrounds, parking, and jogging track facilities will also be provided in the project. According to the officer, buildings are going to be constructed for officers and workers of BMC, and 300- and 500-square-feet houses will be built. BMC is going to spend around Rs 412.64 crores on the construction of the building.

Tenders have been invited

The officer also said tenders have been invited. "Once the contractor has been appointed, we will decide the total number of flats needed to be constructed in each building," the officer said.

There are around one lakh employees working with BMC. Several infrastructural projects are ongoing in Mumbai, including road widening, creation of recreational grounds, construction of hospitals, road widening, and construction of bridges. BMC is constructing homes to shift project-affected people and has started its work. BMC needs 74,000 homes for project-affected people in Mumbai; out of that, 2,113 homes have been received from state authorities like MHADA, MMRDA, and others. BMC itself has constructed 3,091 homes under PAP. Before 2023, BMC needed 35,000 houses, but in 2023 the number reached 74,000.

600 tenements

Apart from that, BMC is also creating accommodation for its own staff. Accordingly, BMC is going to construct two buildings of 27 stories at Deonar Gaon, known as '600 tenements'. The total area is 8,746.90 square meters.

Earlier, in the month of November, in another case, local residents of Mulund had protested against the construction of around ten thousand houses in Mulund. Activist Mayura Banawalikar of BJP had launched a campaign to halt the project. Buildings were going to be constructed on an open plot near Kelkar College. Such a massive project will strain the already weak infrastructure in Mulund suburb. The contract was awarded by the erstwhile MVA government in a controversial manner with heavy price padding. Citizens of Mulund are determined not to allow the mega project in their area.