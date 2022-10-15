Mumbai: BMC to construct 12-story hospital with 250 beds in Kurla West

The hospital will relieve the strain on the hospitals in Kurla and Ghatkopar. | representativo pic

In order to relieve the strain on the hospitals in Kurla and Ghatkopar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intends to construct a 12-story hospital with 250 beds in Sangharsh Nagar in Kurla West. On the land designated for medical facilities, the hospital will be built.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 614 crores, and it will take three years to complete the construction work.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kurhad, said, "The plot is reserved for the hospital and it will also benefit the people of Powai, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and nearby areas."

Civic officials said, "People from the remote areas visit civic hospitals like KEM in Parel, Sion, and Nair at Mumbai Central daily. To reduce the work load of these hospitals, the BMC is strengthening the plan to construct peripheral hospitals. According to the development plan for the next 20 years, civic and health infrastructure needs to be developed," said the civic official.

The structure will be constructed on a total area of 65,000 sq m (6,99,400 sq. ft.). It will include a 12-story hospital building, three wings for staff quarters (A wing—15 floors, B wing—19 floors, and C wing—17 floors), and ancillary buildings.

The hospital will also have provision for liquid medical oxygen, bio-medical waste, a security cabin, and CCTV surveillance. While the ground floor of the hospital will have OPD registration, Radiology, Pharmacy, and Disaster beds.

The first two floors will have OPD for obstetric and gynacology, pediatric, general medicine and surgery, orthopaedics, dermatology, dental, and ophthalmology. There will be eight operating theatres on the fourth floor, while the sixth floor will have a facility for the critical care unit.

General, paediatric and dialysis beds will be on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors. The remaining three floors will be used for dining, a library, a gymnasium, a lecture room, an auditorium, and a staff housing area.