Mumbai: BMC to conduct tree saving campaign from April 18 to 23

BMC will conduct a tree saving campaign from April 18 to 23 in the city. Under this campaign Cement concrete fencing, advertisement boards, nails and cables around the trees will be removed. BMC will take the help of NGOs, schools and colleges in Mumbai.

BMC garden department always implements various programmes to save trees in the city. Hence, the garden department will implement tree saving campaign.

Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Garden Department said: "According to guidelines of Central Green Tribunal some open space is need to be kept around trees. And there should not be any advertising boards, Nameplates and electric cables hanging on the trees. Therefore, garden department employees will participate in the campaign which is beginning from April 18 to April 23."

Along with the Garden department, assistant engineers and engineers of mechanical and electrical departments will also participate in the programme.

Pardeshi also said: "To create awareness among citizens we have decided to include NGOs, students of schools and colleges in the campaign."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:17 PM IST