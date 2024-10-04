Mumbai: BMC To Build 200 MLD Pumping Station At Vihar Lake To Enhance Water Supply During Monsoon

Vihar lake | Twitter/@ANI

Mumbai: The BMC will soon construct a pumping station with a capacity of 200 million litre per day (MLD) at Vihar Lake to divert excess water to the Bhandup filtration plant. This will currently add 90 ML to the city's daily supply during the monsoon and assist areas affected by the Mithi River.

Additionally, the BMC plans to build a weir between Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar to store excess water, with a consultant evaluating the project's feasibility.

While the city's water demand has reached 4,463 MLD, the BMC currently supplies only 3,950 MLD. The last dam built by the BMC, Middle Vaitarna, was constructed in 2012 and added 455 MLD to the supply. Upcoming projects, such as the Gargai dam and a desalination plant, will take 3 to 4 years to complete, further widening the demand-supply gap. As a result, the BMC is exploring additional sources of water to address this shortfall.

The Vaitarna River, originating in the Sahyadri range, is a crucial water source for Mumbai. The Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna dams collectively yield 1,550 MLD for the city's supply. The Modak Sagar Dam, also known as Lower Vaitarna, receives the highest rainfall in the region, causing it to overflow quickly.

Water from both the Upper and Middle Vaitarna dams is diverted to Modak Sagar for transfer to the Bhandup filtration plant. "We are planning to store excess water to increase the city's water supply and currently awaiting a report from the consultant," said a senior civic official.

He further added that a work order has been issued to built a pumping station for excess water of Vehar lake in Mumbai. "The construction of the pumping station and laying pipelines will take at least one and half years. The excess water will be diverted into the pumping station, which will be further transferred to the water treatment plant through a one km pipeline to the Bhandup complex. The filtered water will then be added to the water supply of the city during the monsoon. The pumping station will be operational by 2027," he said.

The areas like Kranti Nagar in Kurla, Bandra Kurla Complex as well as Saki Naka in Andheri (East), get flooded if the Mithi river overflows in the monsoon. The railway tracks in Kurla and Sion also get flooded, resulting in disruption to local services. The project is expected to give relief to these areas. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 98 crores.