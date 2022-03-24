Mumbai: BMC tax dept worker beaten up by defaulter

A BMC employee collecting property tax in the Fort area was beaten up by a resident on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the resident at MRA Marg police station.

The civic employee, Dashrath Gharwade, works in the tax assessment department of A-ward. Since 2020, he has been determining and collecting tax in the area. On March 23, he went to slap a notice on a building and the defaulter’s car, when he was beaten up by the owner.

There are three buildings on Ambalal Doshi March, Hamam Street, Fort, which are owned by the accused, Ashwin Kumar Shah. According to the FIR, Shah has not paid any property tax for the past 10 years and his pending dues are Rs 43.76 lakh. In June and September 2021, the BMC had issued two notices to Shah reminding him to pay the taxes but he did not pay heed to the notices.

On Wednesday, Gharwade and three of his colleagues visited one of the buildings and stuck the notices on the door of 19 flats. As per the notice, if the tax is not paid within 48 hours, the sewerage lines would be cut. Thereafter, the BMC employees stuck the notice on Shah’s car, too, even clamping a tyre.

The action led to a fight between the BMC employees and Shah and his driver. Gharwade said, “I told him I was following the law. The BMC rules permit us to stick notice on cars and tie an iron clamp on a tyre. Irked, Shah and his two accomplices hit me on my face, chest and stomach. He also stopped me from going outside the building premises.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:29 PM IST