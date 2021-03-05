Mumbai: BMC suspends staffer who sexually harassed 2 women

The BMC G (North) ward on Thursday suspended a civic staff from the Solid waste management department over accusations that he sexually harassed two women employees at his office. A staff named Prakash Sable, has been booked by the Shivaji Park police station based on the statements of the first victim.

The woman, a clerk in the same department approached the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North) ward and complained about Sable, touching her inappropriately and demanding sexual favours. She had joined the department a month before the incident took place.

"After the woman complained about the sexual harassment on Wednesday, I immediately constituted a three-women officer committee to investigate the matter. While the investigation was on, another female staff from the same department approached us with a similar complaint against Sable. A separate complaint has been registered at Shivaji Park police station by the complainant herself." said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner G (North) ward (Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim).

“Reports of committee along with the statement of the complainant has been submitted to the sexual harassment committee of the BMC under the Vishakha guidelines," Dighavkar said. The Shivaji Park police is investigating the case. They have already taken away Sable. According to the Mumbai Municipal (Service) Act 1989 amended rule no 80 (1) C, Sable needs to be suspended from municipal services till the police investigation, judicial probe and departmental inquiry is completed.

Sable who was working as assistant head supervisor in the SWM department if G north ward stands suspended from municipal services from March 4. This is not the first time that Sable has been suspended. In 2017, Sable, then Assistant head supervisor at N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) along with two other junior staff was suspended for laxity and dereliction of duty.

Pranay Ashok Deputy Commissioner of Police zone said: "On the basis of the complaint an offence under the IPC section 354 (under section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 354 D (Stalking) has been registered and arrested the accused."