The BMC has proposed paying Rs 3.17 crore in Metro cess to facilitate the land transfer for the long-delayed Textile Museum and recreational ground project at Byculla | File Photo

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: A fresh financial hurdle has emerged in the 17-year-old Textile Museum and recreational ground project at Byculla East, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking approval to pay Rs 3.17 crore as a 1 per cent Metro cess for transferring the land from the National Textile Corporation (NTC) to the civic body.

The 34,584.34-sq-m plot, owned by India United Mill Nos. 2 and 3 in Kalachowkie at Byculla, is reserved for a recreational ground and Textile Museum, a reservation retained in the Development Plan 2034.

While NTC has completed the necessary transfer formalities and museum work has commenced, the BMC must pay the cess over and above the applicable stamp duty. The proposal has been placed before the Standing Committee for approval.

BMC Seeks Cess Exemption

The civic administration had sought exemption from the Metro cess through a letter to the Urban Development Department on September 13, 2026.

However, with the state government yet to respond, the BMC has proposed paying the amount from its own budget to prevent further delays, expecting reimbursement if the exemption is eventually granted.

Meanwhile, the JSW Group has been appointed to construct the museum under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with the administration clarifying that the construction cost will not burden the civic exchequer.

Project Faces Prolonged Delays

However, questions over the project's prolonged delay and shrinking land allocation remain unanswered. The project initially involved 61,056 sq metres handed over by NTC to the BMC for a recreational ground. The state government subsequently allotted 44,000 sq metres for a recreational ground and Textile Museum.

Envisioned in 2009 as a tribute to Mumbai’s vibrant textile industry and the working-class communities that powered it, the museum was planned following the National Textile Corporation’s transfer of land to the BMC under the Integrated Development Scheme.

The project was intended to preserve and celebrate the city’s industrial legacy through immersive exhibits, a library, an auditorium, an art gallery and a public plaza. Yet, despite its cultural significance, progress has been repeatedly delayed, worsened by the pandemic and shifting civic priorities.

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Congress Leader Seeks Answers

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi has demanded an explanation for the reduction in land area, the whereabouts of the remaining 9,452 sq metres and who it was allotted to. He has also sought a definite completion deadline, questioning why a project conceived nearly 17 years ago is still awaiting completion.

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