Mumbai: BMC Seeks Alternate Financing To Fund Mega Projects Amid ₹2 Lakh Crore In Committed Liabilities

The civic body is exploring new funding avenues as major Mumbai infrastructure projects put pressure on its finances | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: With major infrastructure projects straining its finances, the BMC is turning to alternate financing to shore up funds.

On Tuesday, the civic body invited tenders to appoint a Project Implementing Agency (PIA) to mobilise funds through alternate and other financing mechanisms, besides advising it on financial strategy, debt management and institutional coordination.

The move comes as the BMC faces over Rs 2 lakh crore in committed liabilities, while several major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road–North, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road twin tunnels and sewage treatment plant upgrades, are in progress.

Agency To Prepare Financial Plans

The appointed agency will prepare a Capital Investment Plan (CIP) and Debt Management Policy (DMP) and help the civic body raise funds through various financial instruments.

According to the tender conditions, the BMC needs a robust financial framework to support its growing portfolio of complex infrastructure projects. The agency will identify projects eligible for financing, help structure them and advise the civic body on securing long-term capital at competitive rates.

The proposed financial strategy will focus on seven key areas, including capital markets, climate and carbon finance, development finance, government support schemes, innovative and blended financing instruments, and revenue-enhancement measures.

The agency will advise the BMC on raising funds through municipal, green, sustainability, social and sustainability-linked bonds. It will also identify opportunities to generate, certify and monetise carbon credits and help the civic body tap central and state government grants, concessional loans and other financing schemes.

Coordination With Financial Intermediaries

The BMC is separately in the process of appointing merchant bankers and other financial intermediaries for bond issuances and other financial transactions. The new agency will coordinate with these intermediaries and provide comprehensive financial advice and support.

It will also prepare presentations, briefing documents and strategic notes for meetings with the state government, financial institutions, domestic and international delegations, and the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions.

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Limited Reserves For Infrastructure

Despite being India’s richest civic body, the BMC has limited its readily available reserves for infrastructure spending. It has fixed deposits of around Rs 77,810 crore, but nearly 51% of these reserves are tied up against internal liabilities, including pensions, gratuity, provident fund contributions and refundable contractor deposits.

This leaves around Rs 39,500 crore available for infrastructure projects, while the combined cost of ongoing mega projects is estimated to be nearly four times that amount, prompting the civic body to seek additional sources of funding.

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