Mumbai BMC School Creates History With 100% ICSE Class 10 Pass Result Again In 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recorded a 100 per cent pass result in the ICSE Class 10 examinations for the second consecutive year, with all 27 students from its lone ICSE-affiliated municipal school successfully clearing the board exams.

The achievement was recorded by Woollen Mills High School in Matunga West, the only Mumbai Public School under the BMC’s education department affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This marks another milestone for the civic body’s initiative to introduce national-level curricula in municipal schools.

According to officials, all 27 students who appeared for the examination passed with strong academic performance, with 20 students securing “special excellence”. The results reflect a consistent upward trajectory in performance at the school.

Among the top performers, six students scored above 90 per cent. Veer Khatikamare from Dadar emerged as the topper, securing an impressive 96.60 per cent. Additionally, nine students scored above 80 per cent, indicating a strong overall academic outcome across the batch.

The results also show a notable improvement over the previous year. In 2025, the school topper had scored 93.02 per cent, whereas this year’s highest score saw a significant jump of over three percentage points.

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Education officials attributed the success to focused academic support, smaller batch sizes, and sustained efforts by teachers and administrators. The consistent 100 per cent results over two years have strengthened the BMC’s push to expand quality education through English-medium and ICSE-affiliated schools within the municipal system.

With this performance, the Woollen Mills school continues to set a benchmark for public schooling in Mumbai, demonstrating that municipal institutions can compete with private schools in board examinations when provided with adequate resources and academic support.

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