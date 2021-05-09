Mumbai: BMC responds to Devendra Fadnavis's allegation of manipulating COVID-19 data

Responding to the allegations of manipulating COVID-19 data, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday, said that it had been maintaining utmost transparency regarding it since the pandemic broke out last year.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that the civic body was manipulating the number of deaths and cases in Mumbai. Issuing a statement on Sunday evening, BMC said that between May 2020 and May 2021, it had conducted 59.18 lakh tests. It also asserted the fact that, owing to the decline in cases after December, the total number of tests conducted didn't fall.

The statement said that, in January and February 2021, BMC had conducted around 4.50 to 4.75 lakh tests. In March, it had conducted around 8 lakh tests. And, in April, it had conducted more than 13 lakh tests.

"BMC is conducting COVID-19 tests and identifying deaths as per the guidelines set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Institute of Medical Research (ICMR). The administration's relentless efforts in the management of the pandemic are showing positive results and Mumbaikars are also cooperating, which is why the rate of infection is declining," the statement read.

"The Supreme Court has recently praised the Mumbai Model of battling the pandemic during the second wave. Earlier, WHO, along with the World Bank, had also applauded the Mumbai Model. But there have been false allegations being spread on social media of BMC hiding details, which is absolutely untrue," the statement said.