Mumbai: BMC reaches Rana couple's residence over illegal construction matter

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials has reached the residence of Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana for investigation over "illegal construction" at their place in Mumbai's Khar.

The BMC had already sent a notice to the couple recently arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, according to which, officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

Khar, Mumbai | BMC team reached MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana's house in Khar to inspect the alleged illegal construction at their property, earlier today.



BMC had sent a notice in this regard a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KgqtRzalC9 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Earlier today, the Rana couple got bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

"Court has granted bail to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. Some conditions have been imposed. They've been asked to cooperate in the investigation and interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them," Rizwan Merchant, an advocate of Navneet-Ravi Rana told media persons.

Describing the bail conditions, the advocate added, "No hammering or tampering to be done with evidence. They are not allowed to give any sort of interview to the media. Hopefully, they will be released by today's evening." The couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:24 PM IST