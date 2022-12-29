Mumbai: BMC razes illegal portions of famous sweet shops

File

Mumbai: In a major demolition drive, the BMC on Wednesday razed the illegal extensions of six shops in Malad, including the famous MM Mithaiwala and Delhi Sweets outlets. Prior to the action, the extended portions were coming in the way of road widening planned outside the congested area of Malad (W) railway station.

BMC Assistant Commissioner (P-North ward) Kiran Dighavkar said, “There is the Anand Road outside the Malad railway station. To decongest the road, widening works have been undertaken but the (illegal portions) of these shops were creating obstacles.”

Another ward officer said that both the famous sweet shops had extended their structures horizontally and vertically. Illegal construction creates obstruction for traffic. The haphazard parking of auto rickshaws and squatting of hawkers added to the woes. “The present structure was not as per the BMC-approved plan,” the official underscored.

The demolition drive was carried out by six workers and a JCB while 20 police personnel stood for security.

Demolition in numbers

1 JCB

6 workers

20 police personnel