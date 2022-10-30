Mumbai: BMC proposes hike in water charges

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Civic authorities have proposed to increase water charges by 7% for the year 2022 - 23. The proposal has been sent for approval of BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal. But with the civic elections around the corner, political parties BJP and Congress have expressed their opposition to any such hike.

In order to raise money for new water projects, the general body of the BMC in 2012 had allowed a hike in water charges upto 8% every year. After calculating the current expenditure incurred on water supply -- which includes establishment costs, administrative expenses and electricity charges -- a new tax structure has been implemented annually by June 16.

The civic body had already introduced an 5.29 per cent increase in water charges last year. According to the routine procedure, such proposals are put forward for the approval of the standing committee and general body of the BMC. But this time, since the corporation is dissolved and there is no standing committee in place, the proposal has been sent to civic chief for approval.

The BMC commissioner was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, ahead of the BMC elections, political parties have opposed the move.

Former Congress corporator Ravi Raja said, "Few months back the BMC introduced "Water to all policy" in Mumbai. Still, citizens are not able to get sufficient water. There is lack of water in many areas of the city. They should first solve the water issues before increasing charges."

Vinod Mishra, senior leader of BJP said, "BMC has increased 5.29 percent water charges last year in covid period. The citizens have faced lock down and restrictions for the last two years which has weaken their financial conditions. So such hike should not be implemented this year."

Sitaram Shelar, founder of Pani Haqq Samiti (Right to water) said, "If the BMC is charging Rs.6 for 1000 litres of water, 7 % hike in it will make no much difference. But the water tax collected from the citizens is expected to be spend on water projects to provide adequate water to Mumbaikars."

Mumbai water supply - A look at the numbers:

At present, the civic body charges Rs. 6 for 1,000 litre of water for residential use and Rs. 50 for 1,000 litre for commercial and industrial use.

The BMC provides water up to 150 litres per person per day for domestic use at subsidised rates. To calculate water charges, BMC considers that there are five people in one household.

The BMC had launched 'Water Distribution Improvement Program' to provide round the clock water supply to the city in 2014. The Rs. 275 crores program aimed to improve water networks and phase wise beginning of 24 hours water supply in all areas.

As a part of pilot project, H West ward (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz areas) and T ward (Mulund) were to receive 24 hours water supply. But it failed to complete the target.