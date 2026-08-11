Mumbai: BMC Proposes De-Reserving 1,840 Sq M Ambivli Plot To Facilitate Laxmi Narayan Temple Reconstruction In Andheri West

BMC has proposed deleting the garden reservation from part of an Ambivli plot in Andheri West to facilitate reconstruction of the Laxmi Narayan Temple managed by Shrimad Bharat Mandali Trust | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The BMC has proposed deleting the garden reservation from 1,840 sq m of a 2,278.90-sq-m plot in Ambivli, Andheri West, following a request from the Shrimad Bharat Mandali Trust, which manages the Laxmi Narayan Temple on the land.

The trust has sought that the de-reserved land be merged with the adjoining residential zone to facilitate reconstruction of the dilapidated temple. The proposal will be tabled before the BMC Improvement Committee on Wednesday.

Reservation History Of The Plot

According to the agenda, the plot has had different reservations under successive Development Plans. It was reserved for a playground in 1967, a recreation ground in 1991, and was shown as partly reserved for social amenity and a slum cluster in the 2012 survey. Under the Development Plan 2034, the plot is reserved for a garden and park.

The trust, which was registered in 1961, has cited the temple's poor condition and increasing numbers of devotees to seek deletion of the reservation under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The agenda states that the temple has existed on the plot for decades and that the property card is in the trust's name.

Also Watch:

Proposal To Merge Land With Residential Zone

The proposal, based on the trust's request, seeks to de-reserve around 1,840 sq m and add it to the residential zone. Citing the trust's social activities and the temple's long-standing use, the civic administration has said its request to delete the garden reservation can be considered.

If approved by the Improvement Committee, the proposal will be sent to the State Urban Development Department for final consideration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/