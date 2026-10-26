Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹7.72 Crore For 12 Poclain Machines At Deonar Dumping Ground Amid Project Delays

The BMC plans to deploy 12 Poclain machines at Deonar dumping ground to manage daily waste operations and tackle recurring fire risks | File Pic

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: With bioremediation of 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) project yet to take off, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to spend Rs 7.72 crore on hiring 12 Poclain machines for 400 days to keep Deonar dumping ground operational and tackle recurring fire risks.

The dumping ground receives 600–700 metric tonnes of garbage daily, while another 800–900 metric tonnes of debris is used to cover the waste. Poclain machines have been central to landfill operations since 2016, highlighting the continued reliance on heavy machinery even as long-term waste management projects remain in the pipeline.

Legacy Waste Remediation Yet To Begin

The BMC has awarded a contract to remediate 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and reclaim 110 hectares of land at Deonar to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, with the Letter of Acceptance issued on October 10, 2025. However, the work is yet to begin on the ground, as the project awaits mandatory statutory clearances.

Meanwhile, the WtE plant, designed to process 600 metric tonnes of waste daily and generate 7 MW of electricity, is now expected to be commissioned by December 2026. “Until these projects become operational, Poclain machines remain essential to keeping Deonar’s daily operations running,” a civic official said.

Machines To Help Tackle Fire Risks

The 12 machines will level towering garbage heaps and redistribute waste across the dumping ground in two shifts, with seven deployed during the day and five at night.

The deployment is also crucial to tackling fires that typically threaten the site between October and May, when decomposing garbage releases flammable gases. Waste is shifted using Poclains and doused with water to help extinguish the fires, an official added.

Of the three firms that submitted bids, M/s Anshuman & Co. emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 7.72 crore for the work. The BMC administration has placed the proposal before the Standing Committee for final approval at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

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Deonar Remains A Major Waste Management Challenge

Spread across nearly 120 hectares, Deonar dumping ground has been receiving waste since 1927, making it one of India’s oldest and largest landfills. Despite partial capping, large stretches of legacy waste continue to pose environmental and public health risks, including recurring fires, methane emissions and leachate seepage into surrounding areas.

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