Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹2,241-Crore Afcons Contract For Water Tunnel Linking Manori Desalination Plant To City Network

The proposed 7.175-km water tunnel will connect the Manori desalination plant to Mumbai's water distribution network in Kandivali | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The BMC will appoint M/s Afcons Infrastructure Ltd to build a Rs 2,241 crore water tunnel linking the proposed 200 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Manori desalination plant to Mumbai's water distribution network in Kandivali.

The tunnel will run from Manori in Malad to Charkop Municipal Garden and Mahavir Nagar, enabling treated desalinated water to be integrated into the city's supply system.

The water tunnel and pumping station under the project are being designed to handle a capacity of 400 MLD. However, in the first phase, the pumping station's mechanical and electrical systems will be equipped to handle 200 MLD.

According to civic officials, the proposed tunnel will run 4.63 km from Manori to Charkop Municipal Garden and a further 2.545 km to Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, making it 7.175 km long in total, with an overall diameter of 2.5 metres.

Tunnel To Support Desalination Project

The proposed desalination plant has a 48-month construction timeline, with the linked water tunnel scheduled for completion in 45 months to ensure timely integration with Mumbai's water network.

Two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will excavate the tunnel 104–128 metres underground, with shafts at Manori, Charkop Municipal Garden and Mahavir Nagar. A 100-kW solar power system at the pumping station is also planned to reduce electricity consumption and civic costs.

Afcons Emerges Lowest Bidder

J. Kumar–MEPL (JV) quoted 8.37% above the BMC's estimated cost of Rs 1,577 crore, while the lowest bidder, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, quoted 1.82% below the estimate.

The BMC has proposed awarding the contract to Afcons, with the total project cost, including taxes, expected to rise to Rs 2,241 crore. The proposal has been placed before the Standing Committee for final approval on Thursday.

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Meanwhile, the BMC had awarded the contract to GVPR Engineers Limited to set up the desalination plant in December 2025.

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