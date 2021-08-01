Mumbai: BMC plans to transfer surplus rain water into Bandra Talao

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install water pipelines that would discharge surplus rain water in the Bandra Talao.

Following protests from local residents and activists over garbage disposal, the BMC has recently taken over the 100 year old lake identified as a heritage structure, from the garden cell, for its upkeep and maintenance. Since then, the BMC local ward office has carried out repair works within the premises of the lake. The lake is located near the Bandra Station road, which gets waterlogged every year, during the monsoon.

"We have fitted pipelines that would channel the surplus water from the roads to the lake. The lake water is now being maintained and treated regularly and transferring the water to the lake would prevent excess water logging in the street," said a senior official of the BMC.

The official furthermore added that in order to keep the water body free from hyacinths, aerators have been installed in the lake.

A senior official from the garden cell however, said that similar methods of transferring rain water into small water bodies inside the city is being taken up by the BMC.

"We are installing pipelines at the parks and open spaces of BMC that have artificial ponds over there, so that rainwater could be transferred into them and channelized underground," said the official.

The official also maintained that the BMC has taken up the task of setting up percolation pits in Mumbai. These pits would act as catchment tanks for rain waters and transfer the water underground, which would help in recharging groundwater level every year, during monsoon.