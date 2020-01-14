Mumbai: BMC plans to install water ATMs at high footfall areas

During the standing committee meeting, the administration agreed on the need for water ATMs. The BMC has said that in order to give a clean and safer option and to reduce the use of plastic bottles, it is planning to start water ATMs. People will get water from these ATMs at Rs 1 per litre.

Earlier, nearly 100 water ATMs various railway stations in Mumbai were installed. JanaJal water ATMs installed in collaboration with IRCTC, Western Railways and Central Railways are also delivering environment benefits through reduction in the generation of plastic bottles by encouraging people to carry their own bottles. JanaJal water ATMs would help to curb environmental pollution by eliminating the generation of upto 5 Million plastic bottles per year. These Water ATMs provide chilled safe drinking water at a very nominal cost besides generating employment for around 400 people during the past one year.