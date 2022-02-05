Mumbai: BMC plans to build three new bridges this year; BJP corporator alleges no time-bound programme in proposals

The BMC has increased the budgetary provision for the construction and maintenance of bridges in Mumbai from Rs 961.60 crore to Rs 1576.66 crore.

The civic body has planned the construction of three new bridges this year, including flyovers from Juhu-Versova Road up to CD Barfiwala at JVPD junction, Mithi Chowky Junction on Malad Link Road, and a third one linking Fishermen’s Colony at Senapati Bapat Marg to Western Express Highway.

It is mentioned in the budget document that the tenders will be invited after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Environment and Forests department

Last year, apart from the budget allocation, the civic body had made a provision of additional funds of Rs 157.36 crore for the bridges department. This year, too, a provision for Rs 615.06 crore has been made for the bridges department in the budget.

Notably, several under-construction bridges are moving at a snail’s pace. The work in some projects has not progressed at all from last year. For instance, the widening and reconstruction work of the bridge over the Mithi river at Mahim Causeway has not received clearance from the forest department. The construction of a road overbridge connecting Keshavrao Khadye Marg to Saat Rasta junction and Dr E Moses Road was stuck for one year because of a change in design.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra told FPJ that the BMC doesn’t have any time-bound programme in its proposals. He said, “The BMC’s progress report and the capital expenditure report are bogus. For example, construction work of Kora Kendra bridge was estimated at Rs 129 crore but an additional Rs 400 crore worth of works was sanctioned by the standing committee last year.” He alleged that it is clear that “the ruling Shiv Sena is making budgetary provision to receive its own percentage and giving work to contractors”.

