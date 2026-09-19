Mumbai: BMC Plans Licence Fee For Sports Turfs On Civic Land, 1-Year Amnesty For Unauthorised Operators

The BMC is proposing new rules to regulate commercial cricket, football and other sports turfs on municipal leasehold plots | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: The BMC is moving to regulate sports turfs and cricket pitches on municipal leasehold plots after finding widespread commercial use without mandatory permissions or No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). Under the proposed policy, operators would have to pay an annual licence fee pegged to Ready Reckoner rates for using civic land.

Proposed Licence Fee

The BMC is moving to monetise commercial use of its land after finding turfs earning revenue for lessees and private operators without a civic revenue share. The proposed annual turf licence fee will be calculated at one per cent of the applicable land rate multiplied by the turf area, based on the Ready Reckoner rate at approval and renewal.

With around 4,177 plots leased out for periods stretching from 30 years to 999 years, including perpetual leases, the BMC Estates Department is tightening the rules governing sports turfs on civic land.

"Leased civic plots being used for cricket, football and other sports turfs will face tighter scrutiny. Permission will be granted only if the use is permitted under the original lease, Development Plan and Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. Crucially, such permission will not constitute a change in land use," said an official from the Estate Department.

Permitted Turf Infrastructure

Sports turfs can come up on eligible BMC leasehold land, including Vacant Land Tenancy (VLT) plots, but the proposed policy draws a clear line against permanent, covered or RCC construction.

The permitted setup covers demarcated play areas with natural or artificial surfaces and removable fixtures such as nets, poles and lights. Applicants face a documentation test, including layout plans, stability certificate, PAN/GST details, lease or third-party agreement and a registered undertaking. Third-party operators must additionally produce the lessee’s NOC.

One-Year Amnesty Window

The BMC is giving existing unauthorised sports turfs a one-year amnesty window to enter the regulatory framework, with a proposed 40 per cent concession on the applicable turf licence fee. Applicants would pay 60 per cent of the calculated fee for the initial approval, subject to the Municipal Commissioner’s approval.

Permissions will run for one or three years and can be cancelled for violations. The BMC can also order removal of a turf within 30 days at the applicant’s expense, without refund. The fee concession will not carry forward to renewals.

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Penalty For Unauthorised Turfs

Unauthorised sports turfs that fail to obtain permission within one year of the circular will face a penalty equal to five times the applicable Turf Licence Fee, with the BMC empowered to seal the premises and stop operations. The civic body plans to eventually move applications, approvals, payments and renewals online; until then, the existing offline process will continue.

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