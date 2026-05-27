Mumbai: BMC MARD Issues Ebola Advisory To Resident Doctors Across Civic Hospitals

Resident doctors at Mumbai's civic hospitals have been urged to strengthen preparedness and infection control measures following the WHO's Ebola alert | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 27: The BMC MARD has issued an advisory to resident doctors across civic-run hospitals following the recent declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) classifying the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

According to the advisory, the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and remains largely confined to Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

The association clarified that there are currently no reported Ebola outbreaks or community transmission in India and urged both healthcare professionals and citizens not to panic.

Focus on vigilance and preparedness

BMC MARD emphasised the importance of awareness, vigilance and preparedness among healthcare workers, while maintaining calm and preventing the spread of misinformation.

Resident doctors, who have consistently served on the frontline during public health emergencies, have been asked to extend full cooperation to hospital administrations and public health authorities in surveillance activities, precautionary preparedness measures, and infection control protocols whenever required.

The advisory noted that Ebola spreads primarily through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, secretions or contaminated materials. It further clarified that the virus is not airborne in routine community settings and is not as easily transmissible as COVID-19.

Resident doctors urged to follow protocols

Dr. Amar Agame, General Secretary of BMC MARD, said resident doctors remain committed to patient care and public health service.

“As frontline healthcare workers, resident doctors have always stood committed towards patient care and public health service. Through this advisory, BMC MARD aims to promote awareness, preparedness and responsible healthcare practices while avoiding unnecessary panic. We remain fully committed to cooperating with hospital administration and public health authorities in the larger interest of patient welfare,” Dr. Agame said.

Doctors have been advised to strictly adhere to standard infection prevention and control practices, maintain proper hand hygiene and universal precautions, and ensure safe biomedical waste disposal.

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Reiterating the importance of responsible healthcare practices, BMC MARD said awareness, preparedness and professional vigilance remain crucial for an effective public health response. The association also appreciated the continued dedication and service of resident doctors towards patient care and public healthcare services.

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