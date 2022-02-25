e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Mumbai: BMC launches virtual DRTB centres to control spread of tuberculosis

On the occasion of Nikshay Din (National TB Elimination Program), the BMC has launched ‘Difficult to treat TB Clinic’ to control the spread of tuberculosis in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the clinics will ensure faster aid for patients and cut down commute time, thus curtailing the spread of the disease.

The civic body has also released a list of nodal and district Drug-Resistant TB DRTB centres in Mumbai.

