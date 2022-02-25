Mumbai: BMC launches virtual DRTB centres to control spread of tuberculosis

On the occasion of Nikshay Din (National TB Elimination Program), the BMC has launched ‘Difficult to treat TB Clinic’ to control the spread of tuberculosis in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the clinics will ensure faster aid for patients and cut down commute time, thus curtailing the spread of the disease.

The civic body has also released a list of nodal and district Drug-Resistant TB DRTB centres in Mumbai.

Every Breath Counts! @mybmcPHD launched ‘Difficult to treat TB Clinic’ virtually, on the eve of #NikshayDin



The clinic includes faster aid for patients & reduced commute time, enabling restricted spread of TB, increasing the learning capacity of District DRTB Centres pic.twitter.com/KeLcSisHyW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 25, 2022

The list of Nodal and District DRTB Centres in Mumbai.#MumbaiFightsTB pic.twitter.com/tcyH4zn06v — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 25, 2022

